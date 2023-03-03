The Company rejects the deprivation of liberty of its contractors and demands that their human rights be respected.

CEO informs public opinion that this Monday, March 1, 2023, at around 12:35 p.m., a group of people who identified themselves as leaders of the Betulia village of the Suárez municipality, detained two Company operational brigades ( eight contractors and two vehicles), who were preparing to carry out maintenance and change tasks on a transformer in the Los Quingos village of the municipality of Morales.

Of the eight collaborators of the contractor Aenco, only one of them was released around 3:00 pm on March 1 in the rural area of ​​the Suárez municipality. The detainees have been deprived of their liberty for 31 hours, registering the last place of contact in the rural area of ​​Villa Flor (Suárez).

CEO rejects the deprivation of liberty of his contractors, which is being used as a means of pressure on the company and reaffirms his commitment to respect the human rights of his collaborators and contractors, paying special attention to the contexts affected by the conflict and high risk during the exercise of their activities, prioritizing the integrity of people and guaranteeing the protection of their rights, protected by the United Nations International Charter of Human Rights.

The Company reiterates its willingness to dialogue with community representatives, for which it requests that the detained personnel be released and the vehicles be delivered immediately. We ask that the personal integrity of those detained be guaranteed.