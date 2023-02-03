On February 3 and 4, an Optics Meeting is held at Colegio Carrasquilla with international guests, led by Dr. Jhonattan Córdoba Ramírez.

optics for the pacific

Description

In this first version of the ÓPTICA para el Pacífico meeting, a set of activities will be developed that will introduce basic concepts of optics, for students in the first undergraduate semesters at the Faculty of Engineering at the Technological University of Chocó (UTCH), and for young people in the last years of high school, in institutions belonging to the municipal educational network in the city of Quibdó.

This course will provide knowledge and experiences to the selected students, which will allow them to know and glimpse a reality completely different from the one that young Chocoanos are used to in general, which are often violent, other times intolerant and on other occasions, simply of hunger and need.

As a complement, we will carry out face-to-face talks where professionals in the area can share their experiences within the course, and additionally can guide them in the different career options and alternatives that exist in the area.

The selected guests are:

Dr. Michael J. Williams, Ph.D. (Boston Electronics -USA): OPTICA Ambassador 2021.

Dr. Faezeh Gholami, Ph.D. (IBM – USA): OPTICAL Ambassador 2022.

Activities:

Day 1:

8:00 am – 10:00 am: Welcome to the participants, and Introduction to the activities that will be carried out

10:00 am – 10:30 am: Refreshment

10:30 am – 12:30 pm: UNAL student chapter

12:30 pm – 02:00 pm: Lunch

02:00 pm – 03:30 pm: Basic optics course I

03:30pm -03:45pm: Snack

03:45 pm – 04:30 pm: Basic optics course I

04:30 pm – 05:30 pm: Mentoring

05:30 pm – 06:30 pm: Reception of the participants

Day 2: 08:00 am – 10:00 am: Basic optics course II

10:00 am – 10:15 am: Refreshment

10:30 am – 12:30 pm: Basic optics course II

12:30 pm – 02:00 pm: Lunch

02:00 pm – 03:00 pm: Dr. Michael J. Williams, Ph.D. – Blacks in optics and academic/professional programs available to the community

03:00 pm – 04:00 pm: Dr. Faezeh Gholami, Ph.D. – Diversity and tolerance in science

04:00 pm – 05:00 pm: Mentoring

05:00 pm – 06:00 pm: Closing of the activity

Registration February 3 and 4, Integrated Educational Institution Carrasquilla Industrial Technological University of Chocó (UTCH)

ORGANIZERS

Prof. Dr. Jhonattan Córdoba Ramírez, Ph.D.