On February 3 and 4, an Optics Meeting is held at Colegio Carrasquilla with international guests, led by Dr. Jhonattan Córdoba Ramírez.
optics for the pacific
Description
In this first version of the ÓPTICA para el Pacífico meeting, a set of activities will be developed that will introduce basic concepts of optics, for students in the first undergraduate semesters at the Faculty of Engineering at the Technological University of Chocó (UTCH), and for young people in the last years of high school, in institutions belonging to the municipal educational network in the city of Quibdó.
This course will provide knowledge and experiences to the selected students, which will allow them to know and glimpse a reality completely different from the one that young Chocoanos are used to in general, which are often violent, other times intolerant and on other occasions, simply of hunger and need.
As a complement, we will carry out face-to-face talks where professionals in the area can share their experiences within the course, and additionally can guide them in the different career options and alternatives that exist in the area.
The selected guests are:
Dr. Michael J. Williams, Ph.D. (Boston Electronics -USA): OPTICA Ambassador 2021.
Dr. Faezeh Gholami, Ph.D. (IBM – USA): OPTICAL Ambassador 2022.
Activities:
Day 1:
8:00 am – 10:00 am: Welcome to the participants, and Introduction to the activities that will be carried out
10:00 am – 10:30 am: Refreshment
10:30 am – 12:30 pm: UNAL student chapter
12:30 pm – 02:00 pm: Lunch
02:00 pm – 03:30 pm: Basic optics course I
03:30pm -03:45pm: Snack
03:45 pm – 04:30 pm: Basic optics course I
04:30 pm – 05:30 pm: Mentoring
05:30 pm – 06:30 pm: Reception of the participants
Day 2: 08:00 am – 10:00 am: Basic optics course II
10:00 am – 10:15 am: Refreshment
10:30 am – 12:30 pm: Basic optics course II
12:30 pm – 02:00 pm: Lunch
02:00 pm – 03:00 pm: Dr. Michael J. Williams, Ph.D. – Blacks in optics and academic/professional programs available to the community
03:00 pm – 04:00 pm: Dr. Faezeh Gholami, Ph.D. – Diversity and tolerance in science
04:00 pm – 05:00 pm: Mentoring
05:00 pm – 06:00 pm: Closing of the activity
Registration February 3 and 4, Integrated Educational Institution Carrasquilla Industrial Technological University of Chocó (UTCH)
ORGANIZERS
Prof. Dr. Jhonattan Córdoba Ramírez, Ph.D.