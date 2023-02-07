Please keep this personal epidemic prevention guideline after school starts and returns to school

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-02-07 15:58

With the end of the Spring Festival holiday, schools across the country have started to open one after another. How should students protect themselves before and after returning to school? A reporter from People’s Daily Online interviewed Meng Jie, Director of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine at the Third Xiangya Hospital of Central South University.

Meng Jie said that before returning to school, students should pay attention to reasonable work and rest, balanced nutrition, and moderate exercise to ensure good physical condition. At the same time, do a good job of self-health monitoring. Once symptoms such as cough, sore throat, and nasal congestion occur, you must conduct a new coronavirus antigen or nucleic acid test in time, and postpone returning to school until the symptoms disappear.

For college students, returning to school may involve traveling far. Masks should be worn standardly throughout the journey, try not to get together as much as possible, and keep hands clean at all times. Pay attention to your own health status. If symptoms such as fever, dry cough, sore throat, and diarrhea occur on the way, take medicine accordingly.

After returning to school, insist on scientifically wearing masks and washing hands frequently. When the mask is dirty, deformed, damaged, or smelly, it needs to be replaced in time. Strengthen personal protection, reduce going out, and do not gather unless necessary; pay attention to maintaining a reasonable social distance with others in classrooms, study rooms, libraries, canteens, etc.; follow respiratory etiquette, and use a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing. block. Resident students should keep their dormitories clean and ventilated regularly.

Meng Jie reminded that if you feel unwell at school, report it in time, go to class without illness, and wear a mask when you contact teachers, classmates or seek medical treatment to avoid cross-infection.