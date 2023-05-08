He killed his ex-partner and was sentenced to more than 42 years in prison

A judge sentenced Edward Jeinz Riapira Cubillos to 42 years and 6 months in prison for the femicide of her former sentimental partner, which occurred on September 11, 2017 in the Gaitán neighborhood, in Ibagué (Tolima).

The probative material collected by the Prosecutor’s Office allowed prove that on the day of the events the man entered the victim’s residence taking advantage of the fact that she was alone. After beating and strangling her, he threw her down the second-floor staircase to make it look like an accident.

The legal medical opinion indicated that the woman, with whom Riapira Cubillos had a relationship of at least two years, suffered blows to the face, broken lips, blows to the head, thorax, abdomen, and arms. He even suffered a fracture to one of his fingers, indicating that he fought for his life.

Testimonies collected by the Prosecutor’s Office were key to determining that the woman was besieged and harassed during the relationship she had with the man sentenced today, who was captured in September 2018 by investigators from the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor’s Office strengthens investigative and judicial action to resolve femicide cases

The Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, signed a directive that defines the guidelines for the investigation and prosecution of femicide in Colombiain such a way that an effective response of entity is guaranteed.

“In three years and three months, this Prosecutor’s Office has transformed the statistics and the results in terms of clarifying these crimes. In 2020, compared to the 200 femicides registered in the entity, we had a clarification of 90%; in 2021, 98%; in 2022, 98%; and today 93%”, emphasized the Attorney General.

In the same way, he explained that the document will serve as a roadmap for prosecutors and other officials for tHave a comprehensive vision of each case of femicide they are aware of, and thus exhaust all the mechanisms at their disposal to achieve prompt clarification.

“Maintaining this dynamic, not because the Constitution says so, but because it is my commitment and that of the present team, that we cannot leave the woman adrift and that we cannot continue interpreting the deaths, the murders, the violations of the fundamental rights of women as isolated events,” he specified.

For her part, the Deputy Attorney General, Martha Janeth Mancerahighlighted the importance of moving forward with this type of action to make the sanctions against those responsible for assaulting women because of their condition more exemplary.

“Regarding homicides of women, we have been clearing up more than 60%, and that also allows us to say that we have implemented focused strategies. Not content with the issue of the homicide of women either, we emphasized femicide. Gentlemen, the application of the law is not only to apply it, it is to have the material evidence that allows a perpetrator to be saddled with the fact that the act was the product of a femicide ”, indicated the Deputy Prosecutor.

The presentation ceremony of the directive was attended by Bibiana Aido Amago, representative of UN Women Colombia; and Adriana Cely, promoter of Law 1761 of 2015 or ‘Rosa Elvira Cely Law’, named after her sister, victim of this crime; among other personalities.