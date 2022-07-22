Optimize bidding evaluation methods and improve the efficiency of bid opening and evaluation



In recent years, withThe “digital reform” has been further promoted, and the reforms of “delegating power, regulating services” and “running at most once” in the bidding field have continued to deepen. The province has unified the model text of the bidding documents and set up bidder qualifications in strict accordance with the minimum requirements for the completion of the project, so that the bidding business environment has been continuously optimized, and the bidding basically has no threshold and zero errands. But at the same time, there has also been a surge in the number of bidding companies (especially foreign bidding companies), which makes the electronic transaction bid opening system overwhelmed, and bid evaluation is often delayed until the early morning of the next day.

Take this year6For example, the average number of bidders for projects that the Municipal Public Resource Trading Center does not meet in person is:109.91with the largest number of biddersLake Economic Development Zone Nanfengqiao Industrial Park Basic Supporting Improvement Project (Shuangshou Road New Construction) Projectfor542indivual.7moon1On the morning of the morning of the Municipal Public Resource Trading Center9：30share4The tenders for each tender section were opened, of which: Jiaxing Nanhu College Campus Teaching Conditions and Supporting Facilities Improvement Project (Phase I) tender section is399Home; Jiaxing Nanhu College Campus Teaching Conditions and Supporting Facilities Improvement Project (Phase I) Bid Section II is413Home; Youchegang Town2022The annual sewage zero direct discharge treatment project is541Family;228The construction of the renovation project of the section from Tianfei Road to Haiyan boundary in Jiaxing Port District of the National Highway is as follows:252home, total1605Each bidding unit needs to decrypt and open the bid online at the same time, and the bid opening is completed in the afternoon2The final completion of the bid evaluation for all projects is the early morning of the second day6Time.

for the currentemerging in the field of biddingnew situationnew problemsRecently, our office and the Municipal Construction Bureau conducted a special study to revise and improve the bidding and evaluation methods for construction and supervision projects.vigorouslypromoteopen,Bid evaluationWorkefficiency:One isImprove the hardware level, through Expand the government cloudserver,make bids openSignificantly improved import speed；two isReasonably determine the number of reviewers.After the shortlisted standard price is determined, the upper and lower15home tenderunitenter the reviewrange, greatly reducing the workload of the qualification review of bid evaluation experts;threeYesDevelop an online inquiry system. The model text of the bidding documents in our province requires that the bidding must be inquired before the bid is abandoned. In the past, the telephone inquiry was used, which was inefficient and irregular. After the online inquiry system was adopted, the efficiency of the inquiry was greatly improved and the number of the inquiry was fixed.