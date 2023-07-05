Home » Optimizing and Adjusting Transportation Structure: The Municipal Transportation Bureau Promotes High-Quality Development of Multimodal Transportation
Optimizing and Adjusting Transportation Structure: The Municipal Transportation Bureau Promotes High-Quality Development of Multimodal Transportation

Municipal Transportation Bureau Optimizes Transport Structure to Promote Multimodal Development

Release date: 2023-07-04 11:08
Source: Municipal Transportation Bureau

The Municipal Transportation Bureau has announced its plans to optimize and adjust the transportation structure in order to promote the high-quality development of multimodal transportation. In an effort to accelerate the construction of multimodal transport networks and promote green transportation, the bureau has issued the “Implementation Plan for Promoting High-Quality Development of Multimodal Transport, Optimizing and Adjusting Transport Structure.”

The plan aims to attract leading enterprises, facilitate integrated urban and rural transportation, and expedite the construction of a safe, convenient, efficient, green, and economical comprehensive transportation system. These efforts align with the national goal of achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality.

One of the key aspects of the plan is to strengthen infrastructure. The Municipal Bureau of Transportation recognizes the need to improve the efficient connection of infrastructure and is actively working to enhance the energy level of multimodal transport channels. Steps are being taken to promote the construction of a railway freight network and improve the multimodal transport collection and distribution network, particularly in the Luohe port area. By doing so, the bureau aims to optimize the functional layout of the freight hub and improve the level of infrastructure intermodal transportation.

The development of multimodal transport is also being promoted as a means to drive the city’s overall transportation progress. The Municipal Bureau of Transportation is supporting the construction of a logistics sub-center in the metropolitan area and transforming the Luohe Port Lingang Industrial Park into a multimodal inland port and a business center. This move will not only benefit the central and southern regions of Henan province but will also aid Luohe City’s integration into the Huaihe economy and the “Belt and Road” initiative. The province has already included the multimodal transport warehousing projects of Luohe Port and Shipping Industry Co., Ltd. and Henan Jinzhi Supply Chain Co., Ltd. in its plans.

See also  Ikram Nazih, the Italian-Moroccan girl who shared an anti-Islam photo, freed

To further innovative development, the Municipal Transportation Bureau is actively promoting drop-and-hook transportation. This includes the implementation of drop-and-hook modes such as networking, enterprise alliances, and trunk-branch connections. The bureau is also supporting new models such as innovative trailer rental. Additionally, efforts are being made to improve the accessibility of express delivery services in the city’s administrative villages, with the aim of achieving a 100% accessibility rate and enhancing the last-mile logistics.

The integration of multimodal transport development and transport structure adjustment aligns with the city’s plans for carbon peak and carbon neutrality. These initiatives will be incorporated into relevant planning policies to ensure a sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation system.

With the Municipal Transportation Bureau taking the lead, the optimization and adjustment of the transportation structure in the city will pave the way for the high-quality development of multimodal transportation. By creating a modern comprehensive transportation system, the bureau aims to enhance the city’s overall transport efficiency and contribute to a greener future.

Editor: Municipal Transportation Bureau

