Rains leave at least 15 people dead in southwestern China

In recent weeks, China has faced a series of extreme weather events that have left a tragic balance.

Local authorities and state media reported that at least 15 people were killed and four others are missing due to heavy torrential rains that hit the metropolis of Chongqing and other areas in the southwest of the country.

These weather events add to a host of challenges the Asian giant has faced recently, from heavy rains to blistering heat waves, believed to be linked to global warming.

In response to high temperatures, which have exceeded 35ºC in the capital Beijing and other parts of the country, residents have been urged to stay indoors to protect themselves from the extreme heat.

Meanwhile, in the southwest, torrential rains triggered flooding and mudslides in the city of Chongqing, which has a population of 31 million.

