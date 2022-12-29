Home News Optimizing the inbound flight guarantee process at ports and airports to protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers and operators-Qianlong.com.cn
Optimizing the inbound flight guarantee process at ports and airports to protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers and operators

Optimizing the inbound flight guarantee process at ports and airports to protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers and operators

Source title: Optimizing the inbound flight guarantee process at ports and airports to protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers and operators

CCTV news:On December 28, the Civil Aviation Administration of China issued the “Notice on Resuming the Work Plan for International Passenger Flights”.

The “Notice” stipulates that from January 8, 2023, regulatory measures such as “five ones” and “one country, one policy” will no longer be implemented on international passenger flights, and Chinese and foreign airlines will operate scheduled passenger flights in accordance with bilateral transportation agreements.

The “Notice” stipulates that inbound high-risk flights will no longer be defined, and the 75% passenger load factor limit for inbound flights will be cancelled. The acceptance of applications for international passenger charter flights by Chinese and foreign airlines will be gradually resumed, and the summer and autumn flight season in 2023 will fully return to the pre-epidemic procedures and requirements. Optimize the inbound flight security process at each port airport, improve operational efficiency, and cancel inbound flights involving relevant airport security personnel, closed-loop management of domestic and international crews, entry nucleic acid testing, and entry quarantine. Strengthen publicity and guidance, and supervise passengers to wear masks. Strengthen the management of international air transport prices to protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers and operators.

