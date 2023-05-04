Home » Organizations for children demand that Mbururú not assume as senator
Organizations for children demand that Mbururú not assume as senator

Organizations for children demand that Mbururú not assume as senator
Rafael “Mbururú” Esquivel, is in prison for sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl.

Several organizations fighting against all types of violence against children and adolescents in Ciudad del Este demand that Rafael Esquivel, alias “Mbururú” of the National Crusade Party, not assume office as senator. He himself is imprisoned for sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl, and for other crimes after a brutal attack on a family in Itakyry. They also have a process for rape. They ask that he not assume the bench in the Senate.

Esquivel was elected as a senator in these elections by 51,397 votes, despite being imprisoned for the aforementioned cases since August 2022. He did not proselytize in recent months, but previously he became known as a plastic artist, and later with his videos on networks in the name of “alternative press”.

Mbururú was imprisoned with 17 indigenous people for leading and instigating the attack on a Torras family property, located in Itakyry and. Before he was prosecuted for rape, lack of duty of care, invasion of another’s land, family violence, etc. While in jail, he was denounced for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in a motel, delivered by her mother. The minor’s parent is also prosecuted in the case.

