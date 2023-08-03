Ormat EPS beat expectations by $0.01, revenue just below forecast By Investing.com

© Nir Slakman, Ormat Technologies PR Ormat’s EPS beat expectations by $0.01, revenue just below expectations

Investing.com – Ormat (NYSE: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $0.40, $0.01 above analyst estimates of $0.39. Revenue for the quarter was $194.8 million against consensus estimates of $196.74 million.

Shares of Ormat closed at $79.07, down -6.97% over the past 3 months and down -9.97% over the past 12 months.

Ormat has received 3 positive earnings per share reviews and 3 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Ormat’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Ormat’s financial health score is “performance on track.”

