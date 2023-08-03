Home » Ormat EPS beat expectations by $0.01, revenue just below forecast By Investing.com
Ormat EPS beat expectations by $0.01, revenue just below forecast By Investing.com

Ormat EPS beat expectations by $0.01, revenue just below forecast By Investing.com

© Nir Slakman, Ormat Technologies PR Ormat’s EPS beat expectations by $0.01, revenue just below expectations

Investing.com – Ormat (NYSE: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $0.40, $0.01 above analyst estimates of $0.39. Revenue for the quarter was $194.8 million against consensus estimates of $196.74 million.

Shares of Ormat closed at $79.07, down -6.97% over the past 3 months and down -9.97% over the past 12 months.

Ormat has received 3 positive earnings per share reviews and 3 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Ormat’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Ormat’s financial health score is “performance on track.”

Check out Ormat’s recent earnings performance and Ormat’s financials here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

