Pilsen above the European abyss! He will advance, he has the quality, says the expert. It won’t be easy, warns a colleague

Will Viktoria Plzeň get a hard KO at the start of the season in the second preliminary round of the Conference League from the Kosovo team Drita? The West Bohemians only drew 0:0 at home and are still waiting for their first win of the season. “It won’t be easy,” Sport.cz football expert Jiří Lizec surmises on the Přímák show. “They came to Pilsen for a good result, and they got it. But I believe that Pilsen will be able to assert themselves in the return and advance, they have the quality ,” says coach David Horejš, the second guest in the Sport.cz studio.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

