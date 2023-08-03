Home » Five Serbs in the competition for the best football player in Europe | Sport
Among the most talented players under the age of 20 in Europe, there are also five Serbian footballers, but with a note that they have already “lost” one of them.

Izvor: YouTube/SkySport/Golden Videos/printscreen/MN press

Who is the best young footballer in Europe? Football players like Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid, Djamal Musiala from Bayern or Gavi from Barcelona have the best chance to achieve flattering recognition, but… It is much more interesting to us that the list of players born in 2003 or later also includes Serbian footballers! It seems that they don’t have too many chances to win, but just being mentioned in this kind of society is an honor and motivation for further work.

On the list of the most talented players in Europe according to the portal “Tuttosport” there are five footballers of Serbian origin. The list starts with the name Miloš Kerkez who was signed by Bournemouth this summer, and in addition to being born in Vrbas, he chose to play for the Hungarian senior national team. Next, Liverpool’s is on the list Stefan Bajčetić who has not yet decided whether he will play for Spain or Serbia as a senior, and he will also have the opportunity to change the national team Petar Ratkov.

The young striker who transferred from TSC to RB Salzburg this summer is a young member of the Serbian national team, but it is known that the Croats also have their eyes on him because he has two passports. His recent teammate Veljko Ilićthe goalkeeper of the team from Bačka Topola, is another one of the guys who are on this list of the most talented European players.

Finally, there is Stefan Lekovic who performs for Red Star. The talented stopper was projected as the successor to Strahinja Eraković in the last line of the team, but European clubs are trying to take him away from Belgrade even before he gets a big chance in Barak Bahar’s team. Recently, offers from Germany were written and talked about, and Red Star allegedly rejected the four million euros that Real sent for Leković.

