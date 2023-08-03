Xi Jinping Urges Swift Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief Efforts to Minimize Casualties

Xi Jinping Makes Important Instructions on Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief Work

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 1 – In response to the recent floods and geological disasters caused by extreme rainfall in North China and Huanghuai regions, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, has issued important instructions on flood prevention and disaster relief work.

Xi Jinping expressed his concern over the heavy casualties in Beijing, Hebei, and other affected areas. He emphasized the need for all localities to prioritize search and rescue efforts to minimize casualties. Additionally, he urged the proper treatment of the injured and the provision of necessary support to the families of the victims. It is crucial to swiftly resettle the affected people and repair damaged infrastructure such as transportation, communication, and electricity to restore normalcy in production and living conditions.

Recognizing the critical period of “seven downs and eight ups” for flood control, Xi Jinping called on all regions and relevant departments to fulfill their responsibilities and strengthen monitoring, forecasting, and early warning systems. They should closely inspect key areas vulnerable to flooding and implement detailed flood control measures. The primary focus should be to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property, as well as the overall stability of society.

In line with Xi Jinping’s instructions, Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Premier of the State Council, has issued directives to implement the spirit of the General Secretary’s important instructions. Li Qiang emphasized the need for prompt action to prevent further casualties, provide proper resettlement for affected individuals, and restore normal production and living conditions. Furthermore, he called on all relevant parties to strengthen monitoring, early warning systems, and inspection procedures to effectively safeguard the safety of people’s lives and property.

As the flood situation remains a significant concern, it is crucial for all levels of government, organizations, and individuals to work together to mitigate the impact, protect lives, and ensure the stability of affected regions. The efforts made in accordance with the instructions of Xi Jinping and Li Qiang will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the success of flood prevention and disaster relief work.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

