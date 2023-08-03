Home » In 2021 only Lazio promoted for all mandatory vaccines – Healthcare




The Covid pandemic decreased immunizations in children in 2020 but services have withstood the impact. A partial recovery was recorded in 2021, however Lazio is the only region that reaches the target coverage of 95% for all three mandatory vaccinations: the hexavalent (which protects against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, hepatitis B and haemophilus influenzae B), the trivalent (measles-mumps-rubella) and the anti-varicella. This is indicated by the study conducted by the Gimbe Foundation to evaluate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, based on data from the Ministry of Health.


Vaccination coverage was already insufficient in 2019, when only 14 Regions reached the target for the hexavalent vaccine, 9 for the trivalent and none for the anti-varicella and anti-meningococcus B. The 2020 data show a reduction from 14 to 9 and from 9 to 3 Regions that respectively achieved the targets. At national level compared to 2019, a reduction in coverage was observed: anti-meningococcus B (-2.7 percentage points), anti-measles (-1.8), anti-pneumococcus (-1.4), anti- polio(-1), anti-chickenpox(-0.2).


2021 shows a general increase in coverage nationwide but Lazio is the only region that reaches the targets for all three mandatory vaccinations. Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Umbria and Veneto meet the targets set for polio and measles vaccines, but not for the varicella vaccine; finally, Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Molise reach the targets only for the hexavalent, for which the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (75%) ranks last. Compared to the recommended vaccinations, again in 2021, for anti-meningococcus B only Lombardy reaches the 95% target; for pneumococcal coverage varies from the minimum in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (72%) to the maximum in Molise and Umbria (94%); for anti-rotavirus, with the exception of Bolzano and Valle d’Aosta (40%), they are above 50% in all Regions.

