OSCAR 2023 – All the awards

OSCAR 2023 – All the awards

Film
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE by Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert directors and producers with Jonathan Wang

Actress
MICHELLE YEOH per Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor
BRENDAN FRASER per The Whale – Regia – DANIEL KWAN e DANIEL SCHEINERT per Everything Everywhere All at Once

Supporting actress
JAMIE LEE CURTIS (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Supporting actor
KE HUY QUAN (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

International movie
ALL NEW ON THE WESTERN FRONT (GERMANY) – Edward Berger

Documentary
NAVALNY – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller e Shane Boris

Animation film
GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Assembly
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Paul Rogers

Photography
ALL NEW ON THE WESTERN FRONT – James Friend

Soundtrack
ALL NEW ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Volker Bertelmann

Original song
NAATU NAATU dal film RRR – musica di MM Keeravaani, testi di Chandrabose

sonorous
TOP GUN: MAVERICK – Mark Weingarten, James H.

Unoriginal screenplay
WOMEN TALKING – Sarah Polley

Original script
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Special effects
AVATAR: WATERWAY – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

Scenography
ALL NEW ON THE WESTERN FRONT – production design Christian M. Goldbeck, set decoration Ernestine Hipper

Animated short
THE CHILD, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

Short documentary
RAGHU IL PICCOLO ELEFANTE Kartiki Gonsalves e Guneet Monga

Costumes
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – Ruth E. Carter

Makeup and hairstyle
THE WHALE – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin e Anne Marie Bradley

Corto live action
AN IRISH GOODBYE – Tom Berkeley e Ross White

13/03/2023, 20:26

Simon Pinchiorri

