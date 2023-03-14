Film
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE by Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert directors and producers with Jonathan Wang
Actress
MICHELLE YEOH per Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actor
BRENDAN FRASER per The Whale – Regia – DANIEL KWAN e DANIEL SCHEINERT per Everything Everywhere All at Once
Supporting actress
JAMIE LEE CURTIS (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Supporting actor
KE HUY QUAN (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
International movie
ALL NEW ON THE WESTERN FRONT (GERMANY) – Edward Berger
Documentary
NAVALNY – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller e Shane Boris
Animation film
GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
Assembly
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Paul Rogers
Photography
ALL NEW ON THE WESTERN FRONT – James Friend
Soundtrack
ALL NEW ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Volker Bertelmann
Original song
NAATU NAATU dal film RRR – musica di MM Keeravaani, testi di Chandrabose
sonorous
TOP GUN: MAVERICK – Mark Weingarten, James H.
Unoriginal screenplay
WOMEN TALKING – Sarah Polley
Original script
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Special effects
AVATAR: WATERWAY – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
Scenography
ALL NEW ON THE WESTERN FRONT – production design Christian M. Goldbeck, set decoration Ernestine Hipper
Animated short
THE CHILD, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
Short documentary
RAGHU IL PICCOLO ELEFANTE Kartiki Gonsalves e Guneet Monga
Costumes
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – Ruth E. Carter
Makeup and hairstyle
THE WHALE – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin e Anne Marie Bradley
Corto live action
AN IRISH GOODBYE – Tom Berkeley e Ross White
