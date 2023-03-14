Film

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE by Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert directors and producers with Jonathan Wang

Actress

MICHELLE YEOH per Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor

BRENDAN FRASER per The Whale – Regia – DANIEL KWAN e DANIEL SCHEINERT per Everything Everywhere All at Once

Supporting actress

JAMIE LEE CURTIS (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Supporting actor

KE HUY QUAN (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

International movie

ALL NEW ON THE WESTERN FRONT (GERMANY) – Edward Berger

Documentary

NAVALNY – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller e Shane Boris

Animation film

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Assembly

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Paul Rogers

Photography

ALL NEW ON THE WESTERN FRONT – James Friend

Soundtrack

ALL NEW ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Volker Bertelmann

Original song

NAATU NAATU dal film RRR – musica di MM Keeravaani, testi di Chandrabose

sonorous

TOP GUN: MAVERICK – Mark Weingarten, James H.

Unoriginal screenplay

WOMEN TALKING – Sarah Polley

Original script

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Special effects

AVATAR: WATERWAY – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

Scenography

ALL NEW ON THE WESTERN FRONT – production design Christian M. Goldbeck, set decoration Ernestine Hipper

Animated short

THE CHILD, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

Short documentary

RAGHU IL PICCOLO ELEFANTE Kartiki Gonsalves e Guneet Monga

Costumes

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – Ruth E. Carter

Makeup and hairstyle

THE WHALE – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin e Anne Marie Bradley

Corto live action

AN IRISH GOODBYE – Tom Berkeley e Ross White