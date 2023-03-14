Home Business Full screen without digging holes!Video flagship Nubia Z50 Ultra goes on sale: starting at 3,999 yuan – yqqlm
At the beginning of March, Nubia’s first video flagship named after Ultra in history——Nubia Z50 Ultra was released. The new machine is equipped with a custom-made optical 35mm humanistic + 85mm portrait gold dual-focus segment, and adopts the fourth-generation off-screen camera technology. A truly full-screen imaging flagship.

At 10:00 this morning, Nubia Z50 Ultra will start its first omni-channel sales, starting at 3999 yuan (8GB+256GB).The top-of-the-line 16GB+1TB version is priced at 5,999 yuan.

Nubia Z50 Ultra uses a 6.8-inch flexible straight screen on the front,Full screen blue diamond arrangement, 2480*1116 resolution, support 120Hz high refresh rate, the screen is jointly built by Nubia and BOE.

With the support of UDC Pro+ independent display chip, the screen can be driven as a whole. The newly added intelligent pixel enhancement control and intelligent optimization display control achieve the coordination and unity of the display, making the picture display effect further.

Cooperating with a number of off-screen display technologies, it brings a clean, smooth, wide and complete infinity giant screen, which is known as “the strongest full screen on the earth’s surface”.

In terms of video,Nubia Z50 Ultra has a 64-megapixel 35mm humanistic main camera on the rear, supports F1.6 large aperture, OIS optical image stabilization, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle super macro two-in-one main camera.It has a 14mm equivalent focal length, a 116° ultra-wide angle, supports 2cm macro shooting, and a 64-megapixel 85mm periscope telephoto lens.

In terms of overall specifications, the new machine is equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8 chip + UFS 4.0 + LPDDR5X full-blooded performance iron triangle, built-in 5000mAh battery, supports 80W flash charging, runs MyOS13 system, and can uninstall most of the factory preset applications. 8 apps that are basically necessary.

