A haunted day ends at San Siro for the teams competing for second place. Milan can’t catch Inter and have to settle for a point against Salernitana. The Rossoneri keep possession of the ball, but risk the counterattack of the Campania players. Kastanos has the opportunity to take the lead, Dia’s run in the open field is even more tempting, closed in a sensational way by Maignan outside the area. Just as the first half expired Giroud finds the winning turn of the head and makes it 1-0. In the 61st minute Bradaric serves to Yes the equalizer, taking advantage of an inexplicable hole in the center of the home defense. In the final some sensational episodes in the Campania area, including a save by Kalulu with his arm on an attempt by Florenzi.

The scoreboard

AC MILAN-SALERNITANA 1-1

MILAN (3-4-2-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori; Saelemaekers (76′ Florence), Bennacer (85′ Tonali), Krunic, Theo Hernandez; Brahim (62′ De Ketelare), Leao (62′ Origi); Giroud (62′)

SALERNITAN (3-4-2-1): Ochoa; Gyomber, Daniliuc, Pirola (68’Lovato); Mazzocchi (83’Sambia), Bohinen (83’Crnigoj), Coulibaly, Bradaric; Chestnuts (56’Piatek), Candreva (68’Bonazzoli); Dia

GOL: 46′ Giroud, 61′ Dia

ASSIST: Bennacer, Bradaric

REFEREE: The pen

WARNINGS: Giroud, Sambia, Coulibaly, Dia

The breaking latest news in 7 moments

28′ – REVERSE BY GIROUD! SPECTACULAR SOLUTION from the Frenchman who hits a corner from BENNACER very well, touching the crossbar.

33′ – WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY FOR SALERNITANA! Milan bobbles in the penalty area, BOHINEN has the ball good for shooting with MAIGNAN off the posts, prefers the pass to KASTANOS who is slow in execution and gets his shot deflected for a corner by KRUNIC

43′ – MAIGNAN SAVE EVERYTHING! Error by THIAW who controls a headache and gives away a ball in an open field for DIA, the attacker appears in front of the goalkeeper who stops him with a prodigious exit outside the area.

46′ – GIROUD! 1-0 MILAN! In the one minute of added time, the Frenchman unlocks it. BENNACER’s corner aimed at the small area, GIROUD anticipates the opponents with his head and puts in from two steps away.

61′ – GOAL FOR SALERNITANA! THE DRAW GIVE! BRADARIC serves in the center from the left, an incredible hole in the Rossoneri defense and DIA strikes MAIGNAN from close range.

65′- Powerful broadside from BENNACER from outside the area, the ball grazes the crossbar.

76′ – OCHOA PARATHON! IBRAHIMOVIC leaps into the penalty area, behind him is ORIGI who touches the ball with his chest from close range, finding OCHOA’s diving reaction.

91′ – OCHOA SAVES A GOAL! Attempt by FLORENZI in the middle of the penalty area, prodigious intervention by the Mexican goalkeeper with the ball dancing on the goal line without crossing it.

MVP

OCHOA – He can do nothing about Giroud’s close shot. In the finale he dons the red superhero cape and flies to save his sons on at least three occasions.

Fantasy football

Promoted: GIROUD – Giants in the middle of the penalty area, imposing his presence and his quality in acting as a point of reference. Tonight as long as he was on the pitch he took Milan on his shoulders, literally.

Failed: THIAW – Lots of mistakes, big and small: Dia graces him in the first half, then doesn’t forgive his hole in the second half. Too many oversights, too many blackouts.

Pioli: “Thiaw? He plays with great personality, he has beautiful characteristics”

