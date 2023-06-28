Home » Osman Arshad, who traveled 5400 km on foot, achieved the blessing of Hajj
News

Osman Arshad, who traveled 5400 km on foot, achieved the blessing of Hajj

by admin
Osman Arshad, who traveled 5400 km on foot, achieved the blessing of Hajj

Wednesday June 28, 2023, 2:53 am

Okara (Ummat News) Usman Arshad, who traveled 5400 kilometers from Okara to the Holy Hijaz in 6 months and 13 days, achieved the blessing of Hajj.
Haji Usman Arshad says that Alhamdulillah, the biggest duty of life has been fulfilled by performing Hajj today. Haji Usman Arshad of Okara said in a written message that he is grateful to Allah, whose grace and the prayers of parents, teachers and friends, the performance of Hajj has succeeded today in its purpose for which he had walked from Okara for Hajj about 9 months ago. He went on a journey, crossing the borders of three countries and walking 5400 kilometers in six months and thirteen days.

See also

It will not apply to prisoners involved in terrorism, robbery, anti-state activities

See also  Regions at risk, the governors: restrictions only for the unvaccinated

You may also like

Man in a neo-Nazi outfit distributes balloons to...

Is the Cali Fair this year at risk?

They presented organic certification of honey bee of...

Provide a strong organizational guarantee for the construction...

UN fears more than a million refugees –...

Nevado del Ruiz volcano returned to yellow alert

‘Suffocating’ situation at Santa Marta airport

Different relief effects of the sales tax reduction...

Will the nation get good news?

Sergio Jaramillo and Héctor Abad survive a bombing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy