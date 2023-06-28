Osman Arshad, who traveled 5400 km on foot, achieved the blessing of Hajj

Wednesday June 28, 2023, 2:53 am

Okara (Ummat News) Usman Arshad, who traveled 5400 kilometers from Okara to the Holy Hijaz in 6 months and 13 days, achieved the blessing of Hajj.

Haji Usman Arshad says that Alhamdulillah, the biggest duty of life has been fulfilled by performing Hajj today. Haji Usman Arshad of Okara said in a written message that he is grateful to Allah, whose grace and the prayers of parents, teachers and friends, the performance of Hajj has succeeded today in its purpose for which he had walked from Okara for Hajj about 9 months ago. He went on a journey, crossing the borders of three countries and walking 5400 kilometers in six months and thirteen days.

