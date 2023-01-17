Ch7d, January 17, 2023. On December 17, 2022, Ramón Cuesta Valencia resigned as president of the Fundación Fiestas Franciscanas de Quibdó, after holding that position for fifteen years. And yesterday, January 16, 2023, Osnay Cuesta Córdoba was appointed as his replacement, to end the 2022-2025 period.

Osnay Cuesta Córdoba had been acting as vice president of the Franciscan Festivals of Quibdó Foundation. She works as a teacher at UTCH and is a Business Administrator, a specialist in Financial Administration and a Master’s in Education.