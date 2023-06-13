Our correspondent reveals the latest developments in the stabbing and run-over incidents in Nottingham, England

Our correspondent from Britain revealed the developments of the two stabbing and run-over attacks that took place, at dawn today, Tuesday, in Nottingham.

Our correspondent said that there is a state of security alert in the city of Nottingham, as the anti-crime police and the anti-terrorism police, as well as the scientific research and criminal investigation police, are present at the place where the dead were found.

He explained that the police are searching the street, stressing that eyewitnesses confirmed to Al-Ghad that the stabbing operation targeted two people at dawn today, and then, two kilometers away, the run-over operation took place, during which the third person died, and a large white van was seized. To transport goods and arrest a suspect in the accident.

He added, “The local police said that they are not looking for another person in light of the information they have, and it can be said that the two incidents may have been caused by one person.”

He continued, “This area had a somewhat high crime rate, but it is currently known for a high percentage of foreign students. This neighborhood is mostly populated by students from two universities in Nottingham, and currently there is a holiday for universities, and therefore movement in general is low compared to university days.” .

Our correspondent confirmed that the city of Nottingham is subject to strict security measures, as the police deployed many security barriers, noting that the police raided a house and searched it, commenting: “We do not know the reasons, but it is certain that there is a suspicion related to the events taking place in the city.”

And our correspondent quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the house bearing No. 209 had not been inhabited by anyone for 3 months, and it was offered for sale, and indeed it was sold.

Our correspondent noted that the city witnessed today a stabbing and a run-over accident, during which 3 people were killed and 3 others were injured, and one suspect was arrested, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

