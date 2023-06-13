“Free Illusion” is more in demand than “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”?Running smoothly requires a Core i7-12700 – Computer King Ada

The Polish game developer CDPR (CD Projekt RED) has always had a strong goal and enthusiasm for continuous improvement of games. Their games may not be perfect at the moment of launch, but after several years of updates, repairs and polishing, they often make the games better. As good as it gets. Recently, they will launch a new expansion piece “Free Illusion” based on “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”. It is expected to be better than the original “2077” in terms of plot and screen performance. However, the original factory also brought another bad news: players whose computers are not hard enough can’t play the minimum required picture quality of “Free Fantasy”. All system requirements are a bit higher than in the “2077” period. In other words, if you want to play this new game, you must first evaluate the computer and fail it.

CDPR’s games have always been slow and meticulous, and their development progress has always been slow, not for speed but for good. “2077” was postponed several times before its launch, and after its launch, the problems in the book were constantly updated, allowing players to feel the efforts of the development team. Perhaps it may not be the top in terms of technology, but the development team that cares most about its own works must have CDPR.

Free Illusion has been more than three years away from “2077”, and the hardware needs to be updated

Since the publication of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, the first expansion pack has finally been hatched. The piece of information is named “Phantom Liberty” (Phantom Liberty). This piece of expansion needs to be paid before it can be updated to “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”. However, compared to the price of the original game, the expansion pack is still cheaper.

However, compared to the selling price, another news that astonished players came from the hardware requirements of “Free Fantasy”. Many people may think that the game expansion basically depends on the game body, so even if the demand increases, it will not be so high as to make people speechless. However, “Freedom Fantasy” has been developed for three years after all, and many game consoles or computer hardware that were applicable back then are slightly outdated for this expansion. Therefore, the official hardware requirements for “Free Fantasy” are planned in two general directions: image quality and ray tracing.

First of all, for most people who want to run games smoothly, it is best to have 1080p resolution and 60 frames of performance. The official recommended configuration is a Core i7-12700 processor or a Ryzen 7 7800X processor. The former is a large and small core architecture processor configured with 8P4E, and the latter is a 10-core processor. However, students who upgrade their computers this year may prefer Core i7 13700 (or suffix +K or +F) and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

In terms of graphics cards, Geforce RTX 2060 Super or Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics cards are required. Of course, Arc A770 is also officially recognized. However, these cards are very old and may be available on the market, but the updated RTX 3000/4000 series will be the target considered by many players. The same is true for A cards, and the RX 6000 series cards may be more attractive.

Otherwise, 8 GB of display memory, 16GB of system memory, and 70GB of SSD space are required.Officials believe that only with the above hardware configurations can games be played in 1080p 60 frame mode

However. CDPR also knows that some players are fascinated by the beautiful light-chasing effects in the game world of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077: Free Illusion”. For players who need light-chasing effects and want to play games at 1080p 60 frames, the official believes that they only need to upgrade the CPU to Core i9-12900 or Ryzen 9 7900X, and upgrade the graphics card to Geforce RTX 3080Ti or Radeon RX 7900 XTX. The system memory should be at least 24GB, the display memory should be at least 16GB, and the SSD should preferably have NVME specifications, in order to experience the smooth and beautiful light-chasing world.

Finally, for those with strong financial resources, the official gives the recommended hardware configuration of 2160p in the game with the highest and most extreme image quality (Ray tracing Overdrive). First, refer to the hardware configuration in the previous paragraph, and then change the graphics card to Geforce RTX 4080. Just increase the volume to 24GB.

From the hardware configuration suggestions above, it can be seen that CDPR has put a lot of effort into “Freedom Fantasy” this time. It took three years to create the story and tasks of the new expansion, and the image quality has also improved to a higher level. Therefore, even the hardware configuration of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” in the past is no longer applicable. Some people may think that CDPR has changed gender. Because on The Witcher, the company didn’t make such radical adjustments to hardware requirements.

The author believes that it is not very good to require CDPR to release expansion packs for games three years ago, and to plan hardware requirements according to the standards three years ago. Three years have already turned the entire technology industry upside down. The performance of the graphics card alone has improved a lot. I believe that there will be better special effects and image quality technology in the game to present a better picture. Since it is new content, it is not unreasonable to improve the hardware standard.

For gamers, upgrading the computer is an unavoidable task. There will always be other new games in the future, but they may not take care of old platform users so seriously. If you think the investment required by the game in front of you is unaffordable, maybe put the game down first and save money to solve the problem in front of you. Thinking about it from another angle, there are always discounts for games, but every year there will be new graphics cards and new CPUs, so it is good to let time to solve the problem.