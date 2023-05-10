Our correspondent: Two martyrs shot by the occupation in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin

Two Palestinians were killed today, Wednesday, by Israeli forces, in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, in the West Bank.

Al-Ghad correspondent reported, “In the early morning hours, an Israeli force stormed the town of Qabatiya to arrest wanted persons, which resulted in a clash and two martyrs.”

Today, Tuesday, Hamas affirmed that the response of the resistance to the Gaza massacre is obligatory, constant, and will be unified.

“The resistance does not fear the threats of the Israeli occupation,” Abdel-Latif al-Qanou’, a spokesman for Hamas, told Al-Ghad, stressing that “the enemy is no longer able to change the equation or the rules of engagement.”

Israel launched a surprise military operation against the Gaza Strip, at dawn on Tuesday, which began with the assassination of 3 senior leaders of the Islamic Jihad Movement, namely Tariq Ezz El-Din, Jihad Ghannam, and Khalil Al-Bahtini, in addition to a number of Palestinians, including women and children, who were martyred in the Israeli raids.

