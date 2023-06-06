Our province releases the 2023 General College Entrance Examination Candidates Code Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

Our province releases the 2023 General College Entrance Exam Candidates Code



On June 2, the Guangdong Provincial Education Examination Institute issued the “Guangdong Province 2023 General College Entrance Examination Candidates Rules”, requiring candidates to consciously obey the management of the invigilators and other examination staff, and consciously accept the invigilators to use metal detectors and smart security gates for security inspections , shall not hinder the invigilators and other test staff from performing their duties for any reason, and shall not disturb the order of the test center and other test work places. This is the first time that Guangdong’s college entrance examination has set up a smart security gate, and it will strictly investigate cheating on mobile phones to further ensure the fairness of the college entrance examination.

Candidates should follow the guidelines of the test center, and before entering the closed area of ​​the test center, store all items not related to the test, such as mobile phones, at the test center item storage point, or hand them over to the team leader for safekeeping, and turn off or mute the mobile phone before storing it. Candidates are strictly prohibited from bringing various wireless communication tools (such as mobile phones, wireless earphones, smart watches, sports bracelets, etc.), electronic storage and memory recording and playback equipment, correction fluid, correction tape, opaque stationery boxes (bags, sets), and opaque water glasses. (including drinks) and other items into the closed area of ​​the test center and the test room.