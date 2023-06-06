Walking barefoot: These are the health benefits

More and more celebrities are spotted barefoot in the streets. But what is the sudden trend all about? Is walking barefoot healthier for us?

Oversized jackets, color blocking and statement necklaces are definitely trending for summer 2023. As far as footwear is concerned, a fashion movement is currently emerging among celebrities: Selena Gomez (30), Jacob Elordi (25) and ESC double winner Loreen (39) rely on naturalness on their feet. They have been spotted barefoot on the streets or on stage over the past few weeks and months. But why do celebrities let their feet out in the fresh air? Should we go barefoot more often?

Humans began protecting the soles of their feet with leather cloths around 14,000 years ago. The first sandals can be traced back to the Egyptians, who are said to have invented them around 3500 BC.

Good for joints and muscles

According to experts, walking without shoes is good for the joints and muscles. Regular walking barefoot should stabilize the ankle and prevent injuries (e.g. twisting ankle). If you walk barefoot, it is almost impossible for you to suddenly twist your ankle, as the muscles in your feet usually correct the wrong step immediately.

Shoes prevent the “natural training” of the feet, as they rarely adapt perfectly to the shape of the shoe. Natural rolling is no longer possible with shoes and ligaments and tendons are progressively shrinking. The muscles in the feet can hardly be strengthened and malpositions and foot problems such as flat feet and splay feet can develop.

Approach step by step

So should you just walk barefoot from now on? No. Since we humans are already so used to shoes, you should start walking barefoot slowly. It is best to take off your shoes for a short time each day. Going barefoot for an hour a day is enough to get started. Since the sole of the foot is still very sensitive at first, you should only train on a soft surface such as grass or sand. Walking directly on the asphalt or forest floor can lead to injuries.

Caution is especially important in the city: here the floors are often dirty, small stones and shards are often scattered on the streets. Because wounds are so easy to get, you should be extra careful when walking in these areas and keep an eye on the path in front of you.

Can I do without shoes when jogging?

If you are a little more trained in walking barefoot, you can also try running training without shoes. However, this should also be done step by step. In the beginning, run without shoes for a maximum of 10 to 15 minutes and slowly increase over time. Especially when jogging, it is an advantage to run without shoes. With running shoes, people step on their heels first, without shoes it is more the middle to the front of the foot that is loaded. That’s how our ancestors walked. Therefore, this movement is also more natural for humans.

It is not known whether the celebrities are doing without their shoes for these health reasons. Perhaps most of them are more concerned with making a fashion statement. Admittedly, casual hippie-style outfits also look cool if sneakers or high heels are missing.