Owner of NYC Daycare Makes Three Prior Calls Before Contacting Emergency Services

Tragedy Strikes at “Divino Niño” Daycare Center in the Bronx

NEW YORK – A horrifying incident unfolded last Friday at the “Divino Niño” daycare center located at 2707 Morris Avenue in the Bronx, resulting in the deaths of four children and hospitalization of three others. Instead of immediately contacting emergency services, the owner of the daycare center, Grei Méndez, made three prior calls, delaying potentially life-saving assistance for the children. One of the hospitalized children remains in critical condition.

According to New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, the infants may have been exposed to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, through inhalation, ingestion, or skin contact. The situation has left the community in shock and officials searching for answers.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, revealed that the 36-year-old Grei Méndez called her husband twice and made another call before finally dialing 911. In a disturbing twist, Méndez had also deleted over 21,000 messages, raising suspicions about her involvement in the tragic incident.

Adding to the complexity of the case, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, Grei Méndez’s husband’s cousin, who rented a room inside the daycare center, was also arrested in connection with the incident. Both defendants appeared in a federal court in lower Manhattan, where they face federal charges of possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute them and conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Prosecutor Damian Williams expressed his outrage at the conduct of those responsible, calling it “inadmissible and inexcusable.” The prosecutors are determined to bring justice for the victims and their families.

Meanwhile, Grei Méndez’s husband, who was caught on video fleeing the daycare center with bags, is still wanted by the New York Police. Authorities believe that the bags may contain more drugs, prompting an intensified search.

The devastating loss has left families shattered and seeking answers. Otoniel Feliz, the father of Nicholas Dominici, one of the deceased children, shared his grief, describing his son as a happy child who loved looking at the sky and counting from 1 to 10. He expressed his deep disappointment in the daycare center for their negligence and demanded justice.

Despite the ongoing investigation, the community remains united in grief and solidarity. Residents paid their respects to Nicholas Dominici with flowers and candles, while emphasizing the importance of ensuring the safety of children in daycare centers. The incident has raised concerns about the procedures followed by the daycare and the need for stricter regulations to prevent such tragedies from occurring again.

As the investigation continues, the community stands together, demanding answers and justice for the innocent lives lost at the “Divino Niño” daycare center.

