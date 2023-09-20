Relatives Demand Justice for Beating Death of Alian Rodríguez Díaz in news

Relatives Allege Young Man Beaten to Death in news despite Authorities’ Ruling of Natural Death

Relatives of 31-year-old Alian Rodríguez Díaz have reported that he was beaten to death in news, Cuba, despite the authorities ruling his death as natural. Denouncing the injustice, his aunt, Odalys Aguilar Pérez, stated, “Once again an INJUSTICE is committed in this country… The doctors certified that it was a natural death.” Aguilar Pérez further claimed that her nephew’s body showed signs of violence.

Expressing frustration, Aguilar Pérez questioned the authorities’ reluctance to acknowledge the crime and protect the perpetrators, stating, “To what extent they are going to justify the crime, or who they want to protect… His family wants justice, they are not going to give him back to me but the people who beat him walk very calmly on the streets…”

Originally, the young man’s uncle had reported his death as respiratory arrest, but no further details have emerged regarding the incident. This alleged murder contributes to a surge in violence in Cuba, as at least six other murders have been registered through social networks this month alone.

One such incident involved the murder of an elderly Cuban woman in Covadonga, Cienfuegos, leaving the town in mourning. Magnolia Quevedo’s throat was slit in her home, reportedly due to robbery while she sold telephone recharges and coffee.

Furthermore, the murder of former Cuban baseball player Eliecer O’Connor shocked Santa Clara. O’Connor, who had played multiple National Series with Villa Clara and Cienfuegos, fell victim to three fatal stab wounds.

Additionally, a young man from Cienfuegos was also fatally stabbed after an incident involving allegedly drugged boys.

The wave of violence in Cuba has raised concerns among the population, who are demanding justice and an end to the impunity enjoyed by the perpetrators.

