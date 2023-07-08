Home » Pakistan stock market better than any other stock market
News

Pakistan stock market better than any other stock market

by admin
Pakistan stock market better than any other stock market

KARACHI: Pakistan stock market fared better than any other stock market. This week there was a trend of growth and improvement in the Pakistan stock market. After the staff level agreement with the IMF, a bullish trend was seen in the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

According to the report of the American magazine Bloomberg, during the last one week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange has increased by 11%, which is better than any other stock market.

According to economic analysts, approval of the Pakistan-IMF agreement by the IMF board and funding from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other sources will be important in the coming weeks.

After the agreement with the IMF, the value of Pakistan’s Eurobond has also increased rapidly in the last one week. It should be remembered that a few days ago, a staff level agreement was reached between Pakistan and the IMF under which the IM F will provide 3 billion dollars to Pakistan during 9 months.

See also  23-year-old man died after being stabbed in Neiva

You may also like

Car mows family on vacation, the investor already...

Torrential rains in Spain, large areas plunged into...

Diego Ramos demands investigation for threats to police...

Trepuzzi, a new face for the seafront and...

Yuyao Issues Orange Warning for High Temperatures in...

Next authorization of passage on 12th street and...

A 17-year-old drowned in the sea in Cattolica...

Shandur Polo Festival kicks off with a colorful...

Tragic Industrial Accident Claims Life of El Paso...

Woman arrested for assaulting her romantic partner

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy