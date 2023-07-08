Pakistan stock market better than any other stock market

KARACHI: Pakistan stock market fared better than any other stock market. This week there was a trend of growth and improvement in the Pakistan stock market. After the staff level agreement with the IMF, a bullish trend was seen in the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

According to the report of the American magazine Bloomberg, during the last one week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange has increased by 11%, which is better than any other stock market.

According to economic analysts, approval of the Pakistan-IMF agreement by the IMF board and funding from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other sources will be important in the coming weeks.

After the agreement with the IMF, the value of Pakistan’s Eurobond has also increased rapidly in the last one week. It should be remembered that a few days ago, a staff level agreement was reached between Pakistan and the IMF under which the IM F will provide 3 billion dollars to Pakistan during 9 months.

