A television fell off his motorcycle and now they have launched a campaign to locate it, in Corrientes

Las solidarity campaigns to help social causes have been a constant for some time on social networks. On this occasion, users, attracted by the story, decided to launch a viral search to find the man who dropped a television while riding a motorcyclein the city of Corrientes.

the unusual episode took place two weeks ago and was recorded by a video, which, as expected, began to gain circulation on the different platforms.

In that context, one of the managers of the assembly company of the electronic device used his Twitter account in the last hours to start a campaign that allows to identify the protagonistwho was driving with another person when he lost the television.

In just 24 hours the video of the duo giving up the device had more than 725,000 reproductions and some users, given the magnitude of the diffusion, contributed data about thembut without further details so far.

Viral campaign in networks: how was the fall of the television

The filming captured the motorcyclists as they circulated on the avenue Corrientes hunters of the provincial capital, with the television supported by the arms and legs of the companion.

However, at a sudden reduction in speed, the man lost his weak balance and the device and its base, brand Noblex, ended up falling to the asphaltalthough without too much force on impact.

Despite the viralization of the images, it did not transpire if the TV suffered serious damagesince it hardly fell, the motorcyclists They picked it up and continued on their way as if nothing had happened.for which Internet users estimated that it did not register significant breaks.

