Pakistani Usman who reached Saudi Arabia on foot for Hajj

Pakistani youth Usman Arshad has reached Mecca to perform Hajj after six months and 13 days of walking.

Usman started his journey on October 1, 2022 from Okara.

On April 13, 2023, he crossed the border of two countries, including Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), before entering Saudi Arabia.

During this time Usman continued to make videos of his journey with the help of mobile phone and told about the difficulties encountered during the journey.

He said that ‘overall the journey was fine but due to the sometimes hot and sometimes cold weather, there were definitely difficulties. The feet got blisters due to the long journey.’

During the trip, the flags of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were prominent, which he kept in a bag tied on his back.

During the journey, sometimes they had to use an umbrella to avoid the sun.

He said that during the journey, the recitation of ‘Labik Allahum Labik’ continued on his lips. After reaching Makkah, he performed Umrah.

According to Usman, he will stay in Saudi Arabia until Hajj and visit various cities including Makkah, Madinah and Taif, after which he will return.