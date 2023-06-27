Palio Siena: applause for the banner painted by Di Jullo – Tuscany

Madonna face as a child and also dedicates to her missing son

(ANSA) – SIENA, JUNE 26 – A round of applause welcomed the banner created by the artist Roberto Di Jullo, for the Palio which the 10 districts of the Career scheduled for July 2 will compete for.



“The work presented this afternoon is an elegant and delicate didactic painting, capable of generating a complete and punctual narration of the Palio in full respect of tradition – explains the Municipality of Siena in a note -, in which there is no lack of historical notes of the city, but also of the life of the man who painted it, Di Jullo; a story, a ‘photograph’ of the past and the present”. Above, for protection, the face of a child Madonna with a veil wrapped in an aura of golden light and a dedication: ‘A te advocata nostra’.



Beside a blue rose whose petals gather two initials, those of the names of his wife Paola and son Robert. Below, almost in dialogue with the Virgin, a knight who forcefully extends his arm to the sky and who wears armor marked by the letter F. Another dedication of the master to his other son Federico, who died prematurely, and is now the protagonist in the historic battle of Montaperti which, in 1260, saw the Ghibelline troops of Siena defeat those of the Guelphs of Florence. At the center of the drape is the group of 10 horses, a stylistic element of Di Jullo, which transmit strength and impetus. The third chapter is traced by a canvas painted with a 3d effect. In the lower part, a tribute to the handkerchief-wrapped women of the 10 districts. (HANDLE).



