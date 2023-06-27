DFB Cup draw 1st round: Bayern visiting Münster

As of: 06/18/2023 6:26 p.m

The 1st round of the DFB Cup for the 2023/24 season has been drawn – FC Bayern is playing at Preußen Münster, Borussia Dortmund is visiting Schott Mainz.

This was the result of the draw late on Sunday afternoon in the Dortmund Football Museum. Cup defender RB Leipzig is a guest at the start of the new cup season at second division promoted SV Wehen Wiesbaden.

Pole vaulter Sarah Vogel also drew other interesting encounters. For example, Eintracht Frankfurt is in demand at 1. FC Lok Leipzig from the fourth division. Regional league club Astoria Walldorf welcomes Champions League participants 1. FC Union Berlin and former European Cup finalist Carl Zeiss Jena has home advantage against Hertha BSC, who have been relegated to the Bundesliga.

The 1st round of the DFB Cup at a glance Home Away FC 08 Homburg SV Darmstadt 98 Hallescher FC SpVgg Greuther Fürth SV Sandhausen Hannover 96 VfL Osnabrück 1. FC Köln Atlas Delmenhorst FC St. Pauli FV Illertissen Fortuna Düsseldorf Makkabi Berlin VfL Wolfsburg RW Koblenz 1 .FC Kaiserslautern SpVgg Unterhaching FC Augsburg Rostocker FC 1st FC Heidenheim Prussia Munster FC Bayern Munich Jahn Regensburg 1st FC Magdeburg Energie Cottbus SC Paderborn FC Oberneuland 1st FC Nuremberg VfB Lübeck TSG Hoffenheim TSG Balingen VfB Stuttgart Schott Mainz Borussia Dortmund Rot-Weiss Essen Hamburger SV SV Elversberg 1. FSV Mainz 05 Lok Leipzig Eintracht Frankfurt FC-Astoria Walldorf 1. FC Union Berlin Viktoria Cologne Werder Bremen FSV Frankfurt Hansa Rostock SV Wehen Wiesbaden RB Leipzig Teutonia Ottensen Bayer Leverkusen Carl Zeiss Jena Hertha BSC 1. FC Saarbrücken Karlsruher SC FC Gütersloh Holstein Kiel SV Oberachern SC Freiburg TuS Bersenbrück Borussia Mönchengladbach Arminia Bielefeld VfL Bochum Eintracht Braunschweig FC Schalke 04

The first round is scheduled for August 11-14, 2023 and August 26-27, 2023. scheduled for September 2023. Champion Bayern and cup winner Leipzig will play for the Supercup on August 12th, so their cup appearances will not take place until the end of September. The final in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin will be held on May 25, 2024.

