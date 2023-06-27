3D Perspective Illusion Exploration “Viewfinder” Steam New Product Festival free trial, your “viewpoint” determines the path of the open world | 4Gamers

If you like exploration games that can use your brain while watching the scenery, without the pressure of fighting, “Viewfinder” developed by the Scottish game studio Sad Owl Studios is launching a free trial version trial version at the Steam New Product Festival. Literally speaking, this “From every angle” is an excellent puzzle game.

In “Viewfinder”, players need to explore a vast but blank world. Although there seems to be no way to follow, the way exists in the player’s “viewpoint”. Through the first-person perspective and the shaping of optical illusions, the player can teleport Go to other sections, or enter another scene. What’s more interesting is that you can also create your own “road”.

The most amazing display in the game is that different planes can be picked up in the 3D art scene of this game. Some of them are written in black and white, and some are in pixel game style. Voided worlds create a realistic 3D block.

For example, for the broken bridge in the picture below, you can first use a black and white photo to align the horizontal line of the bridge, and then after taking a photo, the black and white photo will form a 3D entity and become a path for the player to move forward.

There are many similar applications in “Viewfinder”. Players can even flip the entire 2D image, so that after it is converted into 3D, all objects will fall freely under the influence of gravity.

In other words, in this blank open world, players must rely on “perspectives” to pave the way, and the images in the game also have a variety of art styles, even the familiar “Doom Warrior” maze style.

“Viewfinder” is expected to be available on PS5 and Steam platforms on July 18, 2023. Friends who are interested in this type of exploration and puzzle game may wish to add it to the wish list, or download the free trial version first.

