Palmyra peasants, the great beneficiaries of Valle INN

Palmyra peasants, the great beneficiaries of Valle INN

The agricultural sector of the municipality of Palmira was the great beneficiary of the Valle INN Municipalities call promoted by the governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán. The winners highlighted the initiative that drives the economy of the region in key with the municipal administrations.

The contribution

From the village of La Nevera, located in the upper part of Palmira, area of ​​influence of the Las Hermosas páramo, Guillermo López Sánchez, highlights how his venture in which, in addition to milk, produces meatValle INN Municipalities arrived to give it an important boost.

He received saddles, a saddle to carry the milk, and a scythe to clear the pastures.

In highlighting the importance of incentives, Víctor Hugo Daza, from Combia, who received a scythe and a motorized bomb, agrees. that will allow you to replace the one you had that was manualLikewise, today it has seeds, fertilizers, fertilizers and pesticides that will allow it to strengthen the production of coriander, cabbage, carrots and beans.

Carmenza Montilla, a resident of Potrerillo, benefited from the delivery of plants and materials to carry out her green project, which consists of preparing pots with coconut tow and preparing the environment for the plants to work in a circular economy. “Generating zero waste, thinking more about the environment and caring for spaces”indicates the beneficiary.

field support

In Palmira there were 240 winners who benefited from the resources provided by the Mayor’s Office and the Governor’s Office, with which they already A total of 542 Palmyreneans have benefited with $3.4 billion investedrecalled Governor Clara Luz Roldán.

“We are very proud because we are the first department to have reactivated economically and we are the first department that grew at a tourism level,” added the president.

