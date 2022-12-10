Listen to the audio version of the article

Pier Antonio Panzeri arrived in Brussels for the first time in 2004 where he remained until 2019. First his political career developed within the PCI and the trade union movement.

Born in 1955 in Riviera d’Adda, in the province of Bergamo, the former MEP now under investigation for corruption in the late 1990s and early 2000s was one of the reference points of the Milanese left.

At the time he held the position of secretary of the chamber of labor and at a certain point there was talk of him as a possible successor to Sergio Cofferati at the helm of the CGIL. When he arrives in Brussels for the first time he continues to maintain a strong bond with the territory and with the world of work in the Milanese hinterland. In 2009, after his re-election to the European Parliament, Panzeri, within the foreign affairs commission, deals with relations with the Maghreb and is also a member of that for the single European market.

In 2014 he was confirmed in his post in Strasbourg with over 77,000 preferences. Among his positions in the third legislature also that of member of the subcommittee on human rights. About halfway through the legislature, he leaves the Pd delegation to represent Article 1 again within the group of European Socialists and Democrats. At the end of his experience as a MEP, in 2019, he remains in the field of humanitarian rights and founds the NGO Fight Impunity which he leads as director.