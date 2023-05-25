Paraguay: 2,000 police officers during anti-election protests

Facebook

(Assumption, 16 May 2023, Latin Press). The Paraguayan police announced on May 16, 2023 that approximately 2,000 police officers would be deployed to clear the streets and squares surrounding the Paraguayan Supreme Electoral Authority TSJE (Superior Court of Electoral Justice) condition. Demonstrators had gathered there against an alleged election fraud on April 30, 2023.

The officials would particularly focus on Avenida Eusebio Ayala in front of the seat of the electoral authority. From there, the demonstrators demanded a review or recount of the votes, Deputy Commander of the National Police, Baldomero Jorgge, told the US broadcaster ABC.

This new police unit – according to the official – would be supported by another 800 emergency services and several water cannons. In addition, representatives of the Paraguayan Institute for Indigenous People (Paraguayan Institute of the Indigenous, INDI) because there were numerous indigenous groups among the demonstrators. The aim of the troops is to disperse the gathering of people protesting the election results. From this was Santiago Peña of the ruling Republican Association (National Republican Association – Colorado Party) emerged as the winner with 42 percent. The police – according to deputy commander Jorgge – will initially rely on dialogue to convince the demonstrators to clear the area around the election authority. But “if we don’t succeed, we will resort to violence. We have the legal powers to do so,” he underscored.

The TSJE on Friday, May 12, 2023 declined to recount the electoral votes and to mandate an international audit of the voting machines and operating system – as requested by various political parties. So also from the right-wing populist party National Crusade (National Crusade Party), led by ex-candidate Paraguayo Cubas, who finished third in the elections with 23 percent of the vote counted, and the opposition party National Agreement the candidate Efraín Alegre (28 percent of the vote). The liberal party also took part in the demands Authentic Radical Liberal Party. The Electoral Authority argues in an injunction that the counting of votes in a general election should be done by members of the polling station and not in a private place where only some of the political actors are present. With this type of statement (a procedural order that does not require a ruling on the rights of the parties), the electoral body expressed that allowing a recount “endangers and challenges the entire process of primary control by the polling station authorities.”

The protests, which began as early as May 1 under the leadership of Paraguayo Cubas, just hours after the April 30, 2023 elections ended, have included violent actions such as the destruction of ambulances and police vehicles. The protests were pushed back by the security forces. The protests have resulted in around ten people being injured and more than 100 arrested. Many of those arrested face up to five years in prison. Cubas himself was also arrested and now has to answer in court.



2,000 police officers in anti-election protests von News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.