At the World Championships in Durban, table tennis player Hana Matelova was only one set away from advancing to the semi-finals of the doubles, but in the end she and Slovakian Barbora Balážová lost to Japan’s Miju Kihara and Miju Nagasaki 2:3 in sets. However, with the fifth place, Matelová, the last Czech representative at the championship, improved her maximum at the World Championships and equaled the result of Iveta Vacenovská in singles from 2009.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook