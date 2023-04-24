Home » Paraguayan production present at Taiwan Gift Fair
Paraguayan production present at Taiwan Gift Fair

Paraguayan production present at Taiwan Gift Fair

Asuncion, National Radio.-Paraguay is present at the Gift Fair held in the Republic of China (Taiwan), said Thursday the Paraguayan Ambassador, Carlos José Fleitas.

He assured that our country stands out in the aforementioned event, where important commercial contacts are generated. He highlighted that companies dedicated to the production of handicrafts and food, such as chipa, yerba, honey, sweets and cane, arrived at the Fair site.

On the other hand, the Paraguayan diplomat recalled that the Taiwan market is very important for our products, for example, for pork and beef.

He added that pork is the most consumed, more than beef. “Even the giblets are highly consumed,” she said.

Finally, he argued that the important thing is that Paraguayan meat is known and highlighted in consumption centers. He affirmed that it is a plus when buying it.


