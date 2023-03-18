Home News Parent who sexually assaulted his daughter will spend 8 years behind bars
News

Parent who sexually assaulted his daughter will spend 8 years behind bars

by admin
Parent who sexually assaulted his daughter will spend 8 years behind bars

On March 4, 2022, soldiers who were patrolling at the unauthorized pass known as “Valeriano”, in the Mal Paso canton, in Metapán, Santa Ana, observed three people walking with briefcases in hand.

Upon intercepting them, they determined that they were two teenagers and one adult. The young people said they were heading to the United States, for which the military notified the National Civil Police (PNC).

When the agents arrived, the adolescents ratified their intention to travel to the northern country, guided by the adult, whose name was José Osmín Chacón Ayala, whom they searched, finding him in the briefcase that carried the amount of $19,000 dollars in cash, for which he was arrested for the crime of illegal human trafficking.

The First Sentencing Court of Santa Ana held a public hearing against Chacón Ayala, determining through the evidence provided by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) that the accused actually committed the crime, for which he was sentenced to the penalty eight years in prison.

about the author

See also  Pd, the assembly elected Liva as the new regional secretary

You may also like

Are we really happy people?!

Conservative leaders from Ibero-America found the Libertad y...

60 years ago: why the first Beatles album...

‘Asani hat-trick’ promoted Gwangju, 5-0 win over Incheon...

They captured in Becerril a subject who would...

World: Discussion | Democracies under pressure: Strategies against...

The award-winning Mimi brings to the cinemas the...

Alarm for cracks in variant of Panamericana

The I-56 and S-189 are back!

Four smashes earned him as much as his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy