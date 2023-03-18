On March 4, 2022, soldiers who were patrolling at the unauthorized pass known as “Valeriano”, in the Mal Paso canton, in Metapán, Santa Ana, observed three people walking with briefcases in hand.

Upon intercepting them, they determined that they were two teenagers and one adult. The young people said they were heading to the United States, for which the military notified the National Civil Police (PNC).

When the agents arrived, the adolescents ratified their intention to travel to the northern country, guided by the adult, whose name was José Osmín Chacón Ayala, whom they searched, finding him in the briefcase that carried the amount of $19,000 dollars in cash, for which he was arrested for the crime of illegal human trafficking.

The First Sentencing Court of Santa Ana held a public hearing against Chacón Ayala, determining through the evidence provided by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) that the accused actually committed the crime, for which he was sentenced to the penalty eight years in prison.

