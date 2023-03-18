AMADEO GONZALEZ TRIVIÑO

All it took was for this government to proceed to burn the hornet’s nest of legislative reform projects for health, justice, pensions, work, among many others, to understand that the congressmen of the republic have been part of that group of people who have been in charge of leading the country to the social, economic and human crisis that we have had to endure and that the Administration of Justice has been the faithful and necessary accomplice and with whom it has been generating the loss of credibility in the institutions, in addition to the fact that they are the great protectors of impunity and corruption due to delays, neglect, the absence of control mechanisms, as has happened with the control entities themselves, to perpetuate a chaos that is growing in the social and human catastrophe we are suffering.

The health reform project was enough, and the congressmen like a plague, united to defend the disastrous processes that we have suffered and that have led, as we warned in a previous article, that the plea of ​​the users of the health service, for immediate attention, for a medical appointment, for a treatment that offers a minimal possibility of attention to the losses that occur every day, as a consequence of food insufficiencies, poverty, viruses and bacteria that swarm among the community and everything does not stop being that: a plea without mourners, a constant and permanent ringing with no solution in sight.

Therefore, reforms are proposed that are immediately used for the absurd propaganda that the traditional parties, who could never agree to project a better health system, now seek consensus and become expectant, to protect, and demand and impose criteria on the way in which said health reform should be managed, and it is not wrong that the Minister at the time warned that it was better to withdraw the health reform, than to order the cession and surrender of national government projects, for the ways and the talanqueras that this inept traditional class that is in Congress, wants to perpetuate, defend and assume its participation, when it has been inferior to the challenge and commitment to the voters, who continue to be victims and perpetrators of their own electoral process .

And that is precisely what we do not find: a solution to social problems. The communities continue to be victims of all forms of corruption entrenched in the high spheres of State power and of each and every one of the companies that provide the health service, in a symbiosis that is not rare, since it corresponds solely and exclusively for the market, for business and above all, because the political class feeds on its proselytizing campaigns from health entrepreneurs and from all industrial, commercial, banking and other manifestations.

Now comes a labor reform project, when the high courts and judges of the republic have turned their backs on cultural, constitutional, social and human transformations and have become entrenched and have lagged behind in an absurd and tragic way, under the budget of the absence of norms or laws that modify the laws that existed before the Constitution of 91.

Let us not forget, and thus I want to remind Colombians, that constitutional reforms necessarily demand and impose social transformations that have to be established by themselves, with the correct and adequate interpretation of said constitutional principles, but as legislators, we are barbarically hateful to always demand a regulation, a law that repeals the other, when the CONSTITUTION gives us the guidelines to proceed in accordance with the guiding principles that the constituent has provided in due course.

Congressmen, when have you legislated for your own cause and for the benefit of the communities? And the worst of the case is that they continue in the public arena and wrap themselves in the miseries of the power they have held and that they continue to enjoy at ease forever.