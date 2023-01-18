His mother, Gloria Camargo, reported the news after being received by the United States Embassy who granted her a humanitarian visa to be able to accompany the family at this difficult time.

After a long wait, Paula’s family can finally see their daughter. In the last hours it was learned that the United States embassy in Colombia granted them the tourist visa. “I am happy, I could not believe it; I almost fainted. There was tension, there were moments of thinking that they were going to deny us, but everything went well. From the beginning, the Embassy had a lot of solidarity because the process was very fast. All I want is to come and hug my daughter,” said Paula’s mother.

All this happened after the story of Paula, a young woman from Huila and mother of three children, affected by an anomalous cell disease that affects her brain and stomach, was revealed. In light of this situation, her husband, Sergio Vega, began a campaign on social networks for the governments of the United States and Colombia to grant a humanitarian visa to the young woman’s family, since the doctors assure that her cancer has metastasized. , invaded important organs and it was determined that the case is incurable.

“I need to have Paula’s parents here, I need to have my parents here. I just had a meeting with all the doctors and they gave me news that broke my soul, it tore my heart. It’s the worst news I’ve ever received. Medically, here in the hospital, they are not going to do anything else. They gave my wife a month to live, ”Vega said on her Twitter account.

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred to the case of the Colombian and the difficult moment experienced through an official statement in which it confirmed that the Foreign Ministry filed a humanitarian visa application for relatives of Paula Durán.

Finally, through a clip on his Instagram account, Vega, who emigrated to the United States with his wife, Paula Durán, and their two children in 2022, was excited to reveal that his wife seems to be showing some improvements, for for which he is confident that the reunion with his relatives will be positive for Paula’s health.