Listen to the audio version of the article

It is a Peugeot model, from the Stellantis Group, that conquers the title of best-selling car during 2022. It is the Peugeot 208, with almost 220,000 units registered last year. The Italian-French group places a total of four models in the top ten rankings – in addition to the 208, Fiat 500, Opel/Vauxhall Corsa and Citroen C3 – and closes the year with two million and 52,543 cars registered in the EU, EFTA area and Great Britain britain, down 13.7% on 2021. In general, Europe records a 4.1% drop in registrations but sees an increase in the share of “rechargeable” models.

The Group led by Carlos Tavares recorded a slight drop in market share, from 20.2 to 18.2% in the entire period, but it leads the rankings in France, Italy, Portugal and Spain considering the light commercial sector – where boasts market leadership with a market share of 30.6% – and Passenger cars. In Italy, in particular, the Fiat Panda, Lancia Ypsilon and Fiat 500 occupy the first three places in the ranking of best-selling cars.

While waiting for Acea to process the data for the last period of the year, it can be said that in the third quarter of 2022 the “market share” of BEV (full electric) models continued to grow on the European market, reaching 11.9% of the total number of cars registered. The push of rechargeable models, therefore, is very strong especially on the German market – the only one of the major markets to do better than 2021 – and on the French one, while Italy suffers from declining volumes in this category of vehicles.

Between full electric, plug-in (8.5%) and hybrid models in general (22.6%), in September Europe had a share of electrified models equal to 43% against 54 for petrol-powered models and diesels. A push on the demand side intercepted by brands that boast a wider availability of models as demonstrated by the positive performances compared to 2021 of Hunday (+4.2%) and Toyota (+6%).

European manufacturers make a virtue of necessity and keep the bar straight on plans for electrification. As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, highlights Stellantis, the Group continues to accelerate in the electric vehicle market with a share of 15.7% (improved by 1.7 percentage points compared to 2021, the largest growth in the market ) and with an increase in sales volume of low emission models (LEV) of 31.4% compared to the previous year.