KIEV – The Pentagon has decided to draw on two large strategic stockpiles of cannon ammunition in Israel and South Korea to supply the Ukrainian military, which is likely to run out of steam in the war against Russia. That there was such a reserve in Israel, kept ready for any conflicts in the Middle East, was a little-known fact. However, according to the New York Times, the government in Jerusalem would be very unhappy with this transfer of ammunition – which is already underway – because it wants to maintain its neutral position towards Russia and fears being seen as part of the international group of allies of Kiev.