The Ministry of Finance, led by the official Edson Manjarrez, reiterates that all the procedures that are carried out with this secretariat are totally free and must be completed by the right holderstaxpayers and/or a duly accredited proxy can be done virtually, entering the tax portal on the website: www.santamarta.gov.cousing the PSE button, also through the Tributos SM APP or through the Chatbot 3206158606 or by contacting the Taxpayer Service Office at the Santa Marta City Hall: calle 14 #2-49 and in other authorized banking entities.

Edson Manjarrez, District Treasury Secretary.

It may interest you: District Treasury Secretariat trusts in the approval of the 2023 budget

Similarly, the officials of this portfolio They are not authorized to receive money or any consideration for the procedures and services that by law they must be addressed within the framework of the procedures followed by this dependency. For this reason, the district administration invites taxpayers to report any fact related to required gifts by officials of the Ministry of Finance to advance and/or refrain from manage procedures.



The samarios receive advice from the Ministry of Finance in all the procedures they wish to carry out.

All payments associated with taxes can be made virtually or in person, as citizens are told. facilitate the processin order to guarantee the provision of a good service and the filing of a good procedure that benefits the Samarios and is totally legal.

You may also be interested in: Ministry of Finance invites you to catch up with tax payments