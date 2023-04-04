Follow the leader.

Paris Saint Germain extended the bad image with which it has been going through in recent weeks, since its European elimination, and suffered another setback in Ligue 1 that it does not finish sentencing, surpassed by Lyon in the Parc des Princes (1-0 ).

Lyon, the winner, sent a new notice to Paris Saint Germain, who wanders through the competition in the last days and who gives the sensation of facing the final stretch of the season without challenges to assume.

It is the second defeat in a row in this section of the competition in which he sees himself as the winner but does not finish off despite the continuous setbacks of his pursuers. Marseille stumbled, Lens approached, but their lead is still six points.

The Parisian team wanders through the season, reprimanded by their fans, who whistled at Leo Messi at the start for his apparent flirtation with Barcelona. He does not find an answer from Kylian Mbappe either, far from his best level, and his coach Christophe Galtier has not managed to reactivate a squad that faced the commitment plagued by casualties such as Neymar, Sergio Ramos or Carlos Soler, among others. Absences that are not an excuse in a template drawn up with a checkbook.

Paris Saint Germain was subjected to the worst Lyon in recent years, outside the European zone, which could have made the champion blush. In fact, he missed a penalty in the first half that Alexander Lacazette sent to a post and was supported by the stupendous saves of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But on the pitch, Laurent Blanc’s team, ninth in the table, was better. PSG had not suffered two consecutive defeats at the Parc des Princes since 2021.

A wall with Messi that ended with a shot that grazed the post, after nine minutes, was Mbappe’s only offensive presence and the only local threat at the start. Lyon then got loose, and after fifteen minutes they already found a way to threaten the locals with a chance by Thaigo Mendes that grazed Donnarumma’s right post.

Amin Sarr’s injury after twenty minutes ended up being beneficial for Blanc’s squad, who brought out Bradley Barcola, possibly the man of the match. The attacker intervened in one of the key plays of the first half, when a turnover by Renato Sanches gave him the ball, although he slipped. Lacazette took advantage of the rejection and was locked by Donnarumma. Penalty. The striker launched, who crashed the shot into a stick.

Paris Saint Germain was saved, who tried to get up with a shot by Renato Sanches that was saved very well by Anthony Lopes in the last action before the intermission.

PSG did not improve afterwards and Lyon took advantage of one of the many chances available to them. He scored Blanc’s box in the 56th minute. Thiago Mendes sent the ball into the area, towards Sael Kumbedi on the right and changed direction, to the other post, where Bradley Barcola entered to beat Donnarumma.

The prize, apparently right on the field, disoriented the champion and gave Lyon a great boost, which was able to extend its advantage. Only the Italian goal of the Parisian box was up to it. He saved a chance from Barcola and another shortly after from Moussa Dembele, who took Lacazette’s place.

It gave the sensation of being reborn, out of pride, Galtier’s painting in the final stretch. Messi’s talent emerged, without a prize, and Mbappe’s ambition, which crashed, in added time, with the response of goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

The victory did not escape Lyon, supported by their goal at the end. Paris Saint Germain continues to lead, six points behind, but plagued by doubts, shadows and uncertainty in the final stretch.

– Datasheet:

St. Germain Paris: Gianluigi Donnarumma; El Chadaille Bitshiabu (Fabian Ruiz, m.60), Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira; Achraf Hakimi, Marco Verratti (Hugo Ekitike, 60), Vitinha (Ismael Gharbi, 84), Renato Sanches (Warren Zaier-Emery, 74), Nuno Mendes; Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Lyons: Anthony Lopes; Sinaly Diamond, Castello Lukeba, Dejan Lovren; Sael Kumbedi (Maxence Caqueret, 64 m), Johann Lepenant (Corentin Tolisso, 65 m), Thiago Mendes and Nicolas Tagliafico; Amin Sarr (Bradley Barcola, 24), Ryan Charki (Houssem Aouar, 69) and Alexander Lacazette (Moussa Dembele, 69).

Gol: 0-1, m.56: Bradley Barcola.

Referee: Francois Letexier. He showed yellow cards to El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Renato Sanches of Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Sael Kumbedi, Barcola and Tolisso of Lyon.

Incidents: match of the twenty-ninth day of Ligue 1 played in the Parc des Princes in Paris.

EFE

Related