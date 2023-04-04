Home Sports Vacation for Doncic and Irving?
Vacation for Doncic and Irving?

by admin
Vacation for Doncic and Irving?

04/04/2023 at 02:42

The Dallas Mavericks plan to play without their two stars the remaining games of the regular season

The Texan franchise could dispute the play-in and its goal is to get a high round of the draft

Dallas Mavericks still has options to play the play-in, playoffs of a new type to access the final play-off and prevent teams from losing on purpose (tanking) to get a better option in the draft. Mark Cuban’s franchise could give forced vacations right now to its two stars, the Slovenian Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irvingaccording to specialized websites in the United States.

The Texans occupy the eleventh position in the Westone game away from the Oklahoma Thunder, bordering on the play-in positions, which will be played by the teams ranked between seventh and tenth in each conference.

The Mavs owe a first-round draft pick to the Knicks after the Porzingis trade, though he’s protected. I mean, it can’t be a top ten pick.. That’s why Dallas considers not fighting for the play-in, since the play-off qualifiers immediately receive a top-10 pick. Done the law done the snare.

