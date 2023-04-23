Parliament dissolved – the election campaign officially begins in Greece

Greece’s Prime Minister Mitsotakis wants to continue governing. (picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com / Aristidis Vafeiadakis)

President Sakellaropoulou accepted Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ proposal to dissolve Parliament as required by the Constitution. He then addressed the citizens of the country in a television speech. In his speech, he defended his government’s record and advocated stable government in the future.

However, according to recent polls, his New Democracy party will find it difficult to set up a one-party government again. The upcoming election will be the first time that proportional representation will be used. It is considered unlikely that ND, left-wing Syriza or social-democratic Pasok, in any combination, will form a coalition government. If no government is formed, there will be another election at the beginning of July.

