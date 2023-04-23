Home » Parliament dissolved – the election campaign officially begins in Greece
News

Parliament dissolved – the election campaign officially begins in Greece

by admin
Parliament dissolved – the election campaign officially begins in Greece

Greece’s Prime Minister Mitsotakis wants to continue governing. (picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com / Aristidis Vafeiadakis)

President Sakellaropoulou accepted Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ proposal to dissolve Parliament as required by the Constitution. He then addressed the citizens of the country in a television speech. In his speech, he defended his government’s record and advocated stable government in the future.

However, according to recent polls, his New Democracy party will find it difficult to set up a one-party government again. The upcoming election will be the first time that proportional representation will be used. It is considered unlikely that ND, left-wing Syriza or social-democratic Pasok, in any combination, will form a coalition government. If no government is formed, there will be another election at the beginning of July.

This message was broadcast on April 23, 2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

See also  Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau launched the "Hundred Days of Huming" unified "net collection" action

You may also like

SaS is changing the game with the old...

Juan Diego Alvira found a job and seeks...

Heating exchange: exceptions planned for hospitals

Nayib Bukele announced that he will be “dad”...

They denounced King Vallento Tuto López for allegedly...

The 12th National Reading Festival in Liaoning Province...

BVB coach Edin Terzic: “Don’t want to hear...

“There is no other option”: Panamanian indigenous people...

Signs that could reveal the presence of ghosts...

Hitman who committed quadruple homicide sentenced to 100...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy