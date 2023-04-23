Curtain arms, the definitive exercise to solve discomfort: what results

You will no longer have to be ashamed of uncovering your arms, with these easy exercises you will solve the problem of “curtain arms” in a few weeks!

Curtain arms, that annoying blemish that afflicts many of us, can be defeated with perseverance and determination thanks to the right exercise. Sometimes to regain tone in the arms and get rid of the annoying problem, just find the right workout and give it your allthere are some exercises that can solve the problem with very little effort, here are the most effective ones.

French press and Roman Deep, these 2 exercises together are a powerful mix to firm up your arms!

Among the many exercises available to tone the arms, Roman deep it is certainly one of the most effective and versatile, as it can be performed simply using a chair or sofa. To begin, sit on the support and place your buttocks slightly off the edge at a 90 degree angle with your legs and slowly lower yourself to the floor, maintaining support with your arms. Perform three sets of ten repetitions, paying attention not to sink the shoulders during the exercise, to avoid injuries to the cervical area, also the elbows must not be pushed outwards and the buttocks must go down to form an angle with the arms about 90 degrees.

Another very effective exercise to solve the problem of curtain arms is the French press. This exercise, albeit simple, can lead to surprising results and to perform it you just have to lie down on a support, take two dumbbells and lift the weight towards you. Again, ten repetitions for three sets are recommended.

The key to success in the fight against curtain arms lies in being constant and determined in the execution of the exercises, but also in paying attention to the technique to maximize results and avoid hurting yourself. Including the Roman Deep and the French press in your training routine, you will be able to obtain satisfactory results and get rid of the annoying imperfection of the curtain arms for a summer at the beach in complete serenity and confidence in your body.