ASUS ROG Phone 7 is rumored to have a “new machine”!Breaking news: launched in August, the processor has bright spots- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

ASUS released a new generation of e-sports mobile phone ROG Phone 7 series this month, equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, there is new news, there will be a new version of this series, and it will be launched in August at the earliest.

Foreign media gizmochina said that the ASUS ROG Phone 7 series will continue last year’s model. In addition to the Qualcomm version, there will also be a MediaTek version, which is expected to be named the ROG Phone 7D series. It is expected to use MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9200+ processor, as soon as August I will meet you all.

The new-generation aerodynamic fan has a built-in subwoofer. (Picture / ASUS)

According to the strategy of the previous generation, the hardware specifications of the ROG Phone 7D series will remain the same as the ROG Phone 7 series, including a 6.78-inch 165Hz screen and a 6,000mAh battery. This year, there will also be two major upgrades, which will be greatly improved through the “original six-layer heat dissipation” design. The cooling of the mobile phone, and the built-in subwoofer of “Aerodynamic Fan 7”, after the mobile phone is installed with an external fan, it is transformed into a 2.1-channel portable theater.

