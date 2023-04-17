Parque Tayrona, nominated for the sixth consecutive year at the World Travel Awards

The Tayrona Natural Park has been nominated in the same category since 2018. The voting period will be open until July 9.

The department of Magdalena continues to stand out internationally for its tourism offer and its focus on attractions for the international market, which comes with thousands of productive companies seeking to invest in the nature tourism sector, this time with the nomination of the Tayrona National Natural Park at the World Travel Awards 2023, considered the ‘Oscar of tourism’ awards, the attraction is highlighted.

These awards recognize and celebrate excellence in all destinations around the world; In addition, they are a great showcase that allows to continue consolidating the tourist sector of the naturally magical capital.

The participation of the Tayrona Natural Park should be highlighted, which has been nominated during the last six years in the same category, demonstrating the preference for lovers of nature tourism over the natural wonders of Santa Marta and Magdalena.

Some nominees:

Other nominees in this category include: Angel Falls, in Venezuela; the Atacama desert, in Chile; the Christ the Redeemer, in Brazil; the Iguazú Falls, in Argentina and the Middle of the World City, in Ecuador.

It may interest you: They ask Caicedo for explanations for the fall of a bridge in Guamal that affected 25 children

Likewise, Machu Picchu, in Peru; the Perito Moreno glacier in Argentina; Torres del Paine National Park, in Chile and the Sanctuary from Las Lajas, in Colombia.

Likewise, the nomination of Colombia as a leading cruise destination stands out, highlighting the thousands of passengers who have arrived in Santa Marta, making it the second port with the highest influx of international tourists through this route.