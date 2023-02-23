The last few years have been decisive for the face of the real estate market, radically changing the way of selling housesae the profession of the real estate agent. Real estate marketing has undergone a strong acceleration towards digital and towards an all-round professionalism, capable of assisting the customer in every phase of the sale. To the microphones of idealista/news Valerio Vacca, marketing and communication director of Tempocasaexplains how real estate marketing has changed from 2020 to today, and how the partnership between idealista and Tempocasa will be able to cope with the epochal changes in the sector.

“The real estate market has changed a lot in recent years, – explains Vacca, – especially from a digital point of view. In fact, digital has changed the real estate world radically, shortening distances and speeding up everyone’s time, both operators and customers. We have appreciated the tools with which this has been achieved with the pandemic: virtual appointments, online consultancy, virtual tours, which allow the pre-selection of the house you are interested in buying even before having contact with the real estate agent”.

What will the real estate market be like in the coming years?

To understand in which direction the real estate market is going, just consider the numbers: it was believed that 2022 would be declining, instead we closed the year with over 700,000 sales. In general, the real estate market has become more lively and at the same time more professional. Today the customer who sells and buys a house requires a professional to assist him in the buying and selling process. For which the “home-made” realtor no longer works: now we need a multifunctional real estate agency that guarantees all-round assistance to the customer.

How has Tempocasa dealt with the changes of recent years?

Tempocasa is very active in the digital field and has invested heavily in the development of digital tools since the first lockdown until today. From this derives the partnership with idealistabetween a real estate portal leader and a real estate franchise leader.

What to expect from the partnership with idealista?

This partnership gives the possibility for our customers to access digital tools made available by idealist. In this way we will be able to diversify our real estate offers, give more visibility to our affiliates and guarantee our customers an extremely positive home search experience. In fact, the tool that most won me over was theidealist app, which provides a user experience of the highest level, allowing you to search for a house from the comfort of your own sofa.